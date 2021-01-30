PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $179,446.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00003823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00130845 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00265400 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00065545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00065144 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,253.33 or 0.91643998 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,693,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

