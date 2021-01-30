Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEKEY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.44. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -849.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Seiko Epson had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.