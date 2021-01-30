PayBX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,810.00 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One PayBX token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00068793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.15 or 0.00909451 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00054298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.81 or 0.04441865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018489 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00027824 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX is a token. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

