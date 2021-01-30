Bank of Stockton Sells 866 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank of Stockton decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $172.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.78 and a 200-day moving average of $175.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.