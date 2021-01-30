Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.11. 11,825,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,270,011. The company has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

