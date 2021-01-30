Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.82.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total transaction of C$1,666,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at C$22,256,299.11.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) stock traded down C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$38.37. 522,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.20. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$47.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 28.34.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. Research analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 1.9772794 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

