JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on JKS. UBS Group lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CICC Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS traded down $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,789. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.