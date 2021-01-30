SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNCAF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

