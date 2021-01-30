Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 254.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after buying an additional 1,129,447 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after buying an additional 1,003,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,604,000 after buying an additional 889,869 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.51. 2,572,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,485. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $62.38.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

