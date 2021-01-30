McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Shares of MCD opened at $207.84 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.25 and its 200-day moving average is $213.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Get McDonald's alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.87.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.