HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,670,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,062,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

