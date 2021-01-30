Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.42. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

