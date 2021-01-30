Wesleyan Assurance Society Buys 1,800 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after buying an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 766.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,211,000 after buying an additional 619,881 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.