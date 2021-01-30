Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.00-3.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.116-5.116 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.43. 2,364,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

