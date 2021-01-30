Starbucks Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.81 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $769,381,000 after acquiring an additional 438,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

