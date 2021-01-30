GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70,095 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.31.

NYSE BDX opened at $261.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

