Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes $255,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,674 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after buying an additional 1,702,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,768,000 after purchasing an additional 712,339 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 995,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 589,056 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.47 and its 200-day moving average is $129.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

