Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.17. Medtronic posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $3.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.33. 7,315,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,683. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $121.41. The company has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $2,807,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

