Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.69

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $68.57 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017660 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 112.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

