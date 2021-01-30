Zcash Price Hits $83.98 on Major Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $83.98 or 0.00244505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $925.72 million and $602.32 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00104624 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00031014 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000608 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,023,662 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . The official website for Zcash is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.