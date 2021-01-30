iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the December 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $121.28. 276,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,244. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.68 and a fifty-two week high of $129.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

