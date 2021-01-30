Bridgeworth LLC Has $53.73 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 17.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,934,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.18. 5,803,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,089. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $354.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

