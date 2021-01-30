SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) Stock Price Up 1.6%

SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.18 and last traded at $64.10. Approximately 564 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,083 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.22% of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

