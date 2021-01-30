Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.0 days.

OTCMKTS CLNFF remained flat at $$51.05 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their target price on Calian Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

