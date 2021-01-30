Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Short Interest Up 387.6% in January

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, an increase of 387.6% from the December 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

CNGO stock remained flat at $$9.50 during trading on Friday. Cengage Learning Holdings II has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

About Cengage Learning Holdings II

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education and technology company for learners, serving the higher education, school, professional, library, and workforce training markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Learning, Gale, and International.

