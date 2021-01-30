Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Short Interest Up 387.6% in January

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, an increase of 387.6% from the December 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.
CNGO stock remained flat at $$9.50 during trading on Friday. Cengage Learning Holdings II has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.
About Cengage Learning Holdings II
