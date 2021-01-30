C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Update

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, an increase of 228.1% from the December 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGPZF remained flat at $$3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. C&C Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.88.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

