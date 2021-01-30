C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Update

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, an increase of 228.1% from the December 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGPZF remained flat at $$3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. C&C Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.88.
About C&C Group
