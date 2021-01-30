Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cogna Educação from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cogna Educação in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

COGNY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 4,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,819. Cogna Educação has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

Cogna EducaÃ§Ã£o SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; publishes, sells, and distributes textbooks, support materials, and workbooks with educational, literary, and informative content and teaching systems; and educational solutions for professional and higher education, and other supplementary activities, such as developing education technology with management and other education services.

