NewFocus Financial Group LLC Sells 106 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,021. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.03. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

