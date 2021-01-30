Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $143,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $124.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.