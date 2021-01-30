MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $781,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $258.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.14.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

