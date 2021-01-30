$2.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Cintas also posted earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $10.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $318.12. 807,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 650.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,550,000 after purchasing an additional 316,517 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cintas by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after acquiring an additional 212,863 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,649,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,409,000 after acquiring an additional 97,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

