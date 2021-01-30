Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 551 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

ORCL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,451,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

