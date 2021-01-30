HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 293.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. 22,707,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,253,235. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

