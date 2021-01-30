EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will report earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

EGP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.14. The company had a trading volume of 251,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,416. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.71. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $153.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 45.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

