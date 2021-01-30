NAGA One Day Volume Reaches $3,702.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. NAGA has a market cap of $3.70 million and $3,702.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00068797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.67 or 0.00907454 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.17 or 0.04431548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018459 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00027920 BTC.

About NAGA

NGC is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

