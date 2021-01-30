Opium (OPIUM) Price Tops $19.28 on Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 76% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $19.28 or 0.00056323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $80.24 million and $10.51 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opium has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00130158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00264576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00065612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00064889 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,111.68 or 0.90875073 BTC.

Opium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

