Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to post $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $159.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,852. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,273,206,000 after buying an additional 140,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,190,000 after purchasing an additional 158,687 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,886,000 after purchasing an additional 168,710 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after acquiring an additional 547,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

