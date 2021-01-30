-$5.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.81). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 454.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($18.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.14) to ($17.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($13.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.48) to ($10.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.65.

NYSE RCL traded down $4.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,937,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,579. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.10. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 334,645 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4,464.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after acquiring an additional 259,194 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 95.7% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 492,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,820,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

