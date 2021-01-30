Masari (MSR) Market Cap Hits $246,470.42

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Masari has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $246,470.42 and $64.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,293.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.32 or 0.03995840 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.00388267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.87 or 0.01201012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.59 or 0.00535341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.62 or 0.00404204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00244479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022050 BTC.

About Masari

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.