Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.22.

DGX traded up $5.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.15. 1,814,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $57,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

