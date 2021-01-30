Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 972 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

NYSE:BA traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.19. 13,683,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,563,113. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

