iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 160,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $233.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $247.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

