DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.53 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 67.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.37. The stock had a trading volume of 915,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,094. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day moving average is $98.22.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

