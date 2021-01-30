iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.52. 5,001,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,123. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $387.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

