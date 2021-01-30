Lotto24 AG (LO24.F) (ETR:LO24) Shares Down 1.8%

Lotto24 AG (LO24.F) (ETR:LO24) was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €324.00 ($381.18) and last traded at €328.00 ($385.88). Approximately 62 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €334.00 ($392.94).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25. The company has a market cap of $524.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €324.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €260.87.

Lotto24 AG (LO24.F) Company Profile (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG engages in the online brokerage of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. The company offers its customers the possibility to participate in the lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlÃ¼cksSpirale, Keno, lotto clubs, instant lotteries, and Deutsche Fernsehlotterie.

