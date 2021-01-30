Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) (CVE:GPY) Shares Up 2.3%

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) (CVE:GPY) shares shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 18,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 127,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96.

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) (CVE:GPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Golden Predator Mining Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Golden Predator Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc properties. Its principal properties include the Brewery Creek project, which consists of an area of 180 square kilometers located in northwestern Yukon; and the 3 Aces project comprising 1,536 claims covering an area of totaling 31,400 hectares situated in southeast Yukon Territory.

