Short Interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Decreases By 87.5%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 727,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Greenpro Capital news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,295,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,396,760.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Greenpro Capital stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.02. 3,110,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,292. Greenpro Capital has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 59.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

