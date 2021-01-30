StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Up 394.4% in January

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a growth of 394.4% from the December 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ GASS remained flat at $$2.65 during trading hours on Friday. 171,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,782. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.21 million. Analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GASS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Towerview LLC increased its position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,156 shares during the period. StealthGas makes up 1.9% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned approximately 3.05% of StealthGas worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

