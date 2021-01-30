iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the December 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,406,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

IGSB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,499. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,526,000 after buying an additional 1,849,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after buying an additional 12,509,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after buying an additional 1,685,293 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,044,000 after buying an additional 431,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,424,000 after buying an additional 2,237,101 shares in the last quarter.

