4,883 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $140,216,000. Alleghany Corp DE increased its stake in CSX by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after buying an additional 662,234 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,615,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 650,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after buying an additional 479,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,596,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,364. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

